Flydubai Touches Down In Cairo And Poznań

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier flydubai announced inaugural flights to two new destinations on Monday - Cairo's Sphinx International Airport in Egypt and PoznańAirport (POZ) in Poland. The carrier inaugurated operations to both these destinations on October 29. flydubai is now the first carrier from the UAE to operate direct flights to these airports, according to airline officials.

With the start of flights to Cairo and Pozna, flydubai has grown its network in Egypt to two destinations, including Alexandria and Cairo, and in Poland to three destinations, including Krakow, Poznań and Warsaw.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said,“We have launched more than 20 destinations since the start of 2023, growing the flydubai network to more than 120 destinations spanning from Italy to Malaysia.”

Al Ghaith said,“We remain committed to strengthening air links from the UAE to underserved markets via Dubai's aviation hub and playing a vital role in supporting economic growth and free trade and tourism in the region.”

Meanwhile, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said,“Egypt has long been an important market for flydubai. We have seen growing demand on the Alexandria route since our operation in 2009.”

We're pleased to add Poznań as our third destination in Poland. We have seen tremendous growth in passenger figures for Poland over the years, and the new service will further accommodate the increase in demand for travel.

Efendi said the airline has carried more than double the number of passengers to Krakow and Warsaw in 2022 compared to 2021.“We are optimistic this will continue in the coming months,” he added.

Poznań will be served with a three-times weekly service, bringing the total number of flights operated to Krakow, Poznań and Warsaw from Dubai to 17 weekly flights.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to SPX start from Dh5,500, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,250. Return Business Class fares from DXB to POZ start from Dh11,300, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh2,950.

