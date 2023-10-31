Air Defense Forces Repel Drone Attack On Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Khmelnytskyi region, air defense units worked during an air raid alert downing enemy drones.

"Residents of Khmelnytskyi district could hear explosions. Air defense forces are working," Serhiy Tiurin, the first deputy head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

The official urged everyone to stay in shelters.

Soon, Tiurin thanked the air defense forces for reliable protection.

"There were no casualties or destruction as a result of the UAV attack," he emphasized.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that enemy drones were moving through Vinnytsia region heading west. The military announced a threat to Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions.