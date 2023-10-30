               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kerala News LIVE: Supreme Court To Consider SNC Lavalin Case Today


10/30/2023 11:00:10 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.23 AM:
Supreme Court to consider Lavalin case today

The Supreme Court will again hear the SNC Lavalin case today. A bench comprising Justice Suryakant and Justice Dipankar Dutta will consider the petition. The case reached the Supreme Court in 2017 and was listed 35 times in four benches in six years.

