Brew Glitter® Puts A Fairy Dust Finish On The Magic Castle's 'Immortal' Crystal Head Cocktail

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Find Brew Glitter at The Academy of Magical Arts' clubhouse, The Magic Castle, this season. Featured in Crystal Head Vodka's: the 'Immortal' cocktail.

The Magic Castle's new drink mix with Crystal Head Vodka has Brew Glitter's signature shimmer.

Brew Glitter's Black Shimmer featured in The Magic Castle's latest cocktail.

Brew Glitter, the leading edible drink shimmer in America, puts a magic touch on The Magic Castle's new drink menu favorite 'The Immortal.'

- Stephanie Summers, Social Media ManagerLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Brew Glitter®, America's favorite edible glitter for drinks, is proud to add the enchanting shine featured in The Magic Castle's new cocktail with Crystal Head Vodka: the 'Immortal.' The iconic Los Angeles home for the Academy of Magical Arts is jumping into the fall festivities with a tantalizing new drink, with Brew Glitter adding its signature shimmer in every cup.The 'Immortal' is a meticulously balanced blend of Crystal Head Vodka, black cherry puree, Cointreau Noir, fresh lime juice, and the unique sparkle of Black Shimmer Brew Glitter .The Magic Castle has excited audiences from all over the world with grand magic acts and shows filled with awe-inspiring illusions. The carefully curated style for the 'Immortal' drink goes hand-in-hand with the famous Los Angeles hub for magic."We are excited to see a historical Los Angeles institution like The Magic Castle invite Brew Glitter through its doors," Brew Glitter Social Media Manager Stephanie Summers. "We always love seeing brands like Crystal Head Vodka and The Magic Castle create immaculate recipes, knowing that a dash of Brew Glitter can be mixed in the bring it all together."It's always fun when a magician's assistant helps round out an illusion's impact. In a small way, we're happy to see Brew Glitter acting as a box jumper of sorts for The Magic Castle's new cocktail"Brew Glitter takes pride in crafting quality drink glitters for concocting shimmering blends while seamlessly integrating itself into any cocktail, mocktail, teas and drinks. Brew Glitter's family of products are trusted nationwide by Disneyland , AMC Theaters and more, providing a proprietary formula that does not clump, leave unwanted grainy textures or dull hues.Along with a wide range of color options for partners to achieve the right sparkle on their projects, Brew Glitter gives people the confidence to find their shine with proprietary formulas exclusively using ingredients compliant with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Brew Glitter's Southern Californian facilities manufacture powder food products for small businesses to international clients alike. The company is backed by SQF Level 3 Certified facilities, encompassing the very best of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) & Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) practices with internationally recognized food standards by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).Brew Glitter helps edible art makers hone their crafts and larger companies deliver on introducing brand new experiences for their loyal consumers. Brew Glitter makes it easy for people to add the leading drink glitter to their own company's branded catalog with a complete ecosystem of private label and custom label products, as well as a wholesale program for stocking trademarked Brew Glitter products.About Brew Glitter:Located in Southern California, USA, is a privately-owned and operated business with a global consumer base. Brew Glitter is the largest supplier of food grade edible glitters for drinks, beers, wines, champagne, etc. BrewGlitter is the best place to shop edible beverage glitters, rimming salts & sugars and cocktail stirring straws. Our edible glitters are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and nut free. All Brew Glitter food products are manufactured and packaged in facilities that are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal, USA. Brew Glitter is available for consumer quantities as well as larger bulk container sizes and wholesale volumes sold by the case. We also work with partners for private label purchases via our state-of-the-art in-house custom label programs.

Brew Glitter Marketing Dept

Brew Glitter

+1 877-316-5913

email us here

Visit us on social media:

TikTok

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other