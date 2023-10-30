               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
With Its First Domestic Communications Satellite, Türkiye Set To Join Elite World Club


10/30/2023 3:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's first domestic communications satellite, Turksat 6A, set to launch next year, will position the country as one of the few with such capabilities, said the head of a top Turkish scientific institution, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking during a science festival in the coastal city of Antalya Hasan Mandal, an engineering professor and head of the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye (TUBITAK) based in the capital Ankara, stressed the growing importance of communication satellites in the context of smart technologies and the fifth industrial revolution.

Mandal elaborated on the critical role of space in controlling defense systems, making a compelling case for self-reliance in space technology to ensure national security and sovereignty.

"A national technology initiative means full independence. To achieve full independence, you need to be independent in space as well. The control center for all of our defense systems is located in space,” he said.

“If you don't have control over space or your own satellites, you will need to communicate with someone else's satellite for all the technologies you have developed. If that country doesn't allow you to use its satellite, you are essentially absent.”

He said that for Türkiye to fully realize its potential and ambitions, it must strive for independence in all areas, from defense and food production to energy and transportation, in addition to conquering the realm of outer space.

"The Century of Türkiye and a fully independent Türkiye require independence in all fields," he said, referring to the second century of the Republic of Türkiye, which on Sunday celebrated its 100th anniversary.

