With Its First Domestic Communications Satellite, Türkiye Set To Join Elite World Club

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's first domestic communications satellite, Turksat 6A,
set to launch next year, will position the country as one of the
few with such capabilities, said the head of a top Turkish
scientific institution, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
Speaking during a science festival in the coastal city of
Antalya Hasan Mandal, an engineering professor and head of the
Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Türkiye
(TUBITAK) based in the capital Ankara, stressed the growing
importance of communication satellites in the context of smart
technologies and the fifth industrial revolution.
Mandal elaborated on the critical role of space in controlling
defense systems, making a compelling case for self-reliance in
space technology to ensure national security and sovereignty.
"A national technology initiative means full independence. To
achieve full independence, you need to be independent in space as
well. The control center for all of our defense systems is located
in space,” he said.
“If you don't have control over space or your own satellites,
you will need to communicate with someone else's satellite for all
the technologies you have developed. If that country doesn't allow
you to use its satellite, you are essentially absent.”
He said that for Türkiye to fully realize its potential and
ambitions, it must strive for independence in all areas, from
defense and food production to energy and transportation, in
addition to conquering the realm of outer space.
"The Century of Türkiye and a fully independent Türkiye require
independence in all fields," he said, referring to the second
century of the Republic of Türkiye, which on Sunday celebrated its
100th anniversary.
