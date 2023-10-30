Humeniuk Suggests Russia Attacks Odesa Region With Iskander-M Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning of October 30, the Russian army attacked a shipyard in the Odesa region with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The military recorded three hits.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the operational command South, told this in a comment to journalists, Ukrinform reported.

"Ballistics are very difficult to shoot down. Three arrivals were recorded. Most likely, the Iskander operational and tactical ground-based system was used, from which Iskander-M missiles were fired," Humeniuk said.

She added that the military is still working and there is no exact number of missiles fired in the region.

"We have not yet summarized the results and cannot say how many missiles were fired, because it is very difficult to count ballistics," explained Humeniuk.

The head of the press center of the Southern Operational Command noted that the peculiarity of using ballistics is that its trajectory is not determined at the time of launch. The missile is actually detected at the stage closest to the explosion. That is why the first explosion was actually heard along with the air raid warning.

"This is obviously one of the tactics they use when they are not successful on the battlefield. They are continuing to put pressure on civilian shipping and are dropping explosives into the Black Sea along the likely route of civilian vessels. Continuing the pressure at sea, today they used ballistic missiles in the Odesa region, hitting a port infrastructure facility," added Humeniuk.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in an attack on a shipyard in the Odesa region in the morning of October 30.