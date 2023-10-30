Aqaba Economic Zone, JICA Experts Talk Updating Comprehensive Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, October 30 (Petra) -- Head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Nayef Fayez and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) experts discussed Monday a project on updating the comprehensive plan for the ASEZA "Vision 2040."During the meeting in Aqaba, Fayez said, "We support intensive efforts to reach a stage that supports positive change for Aqaba and its region and to come up with theories and applications on the ground by classifying Aqaba as a smart city and localising international centres there."He added that the project's goal "is to bring out the advantages of comprehensive organisation far from randomness."The project would develop a vision for the future of work in line with the strategy of ASEZA through a partnership with JICA to produce a plan taking into account theories that have begun to be put forward for the future.The Director General of Urban and Regional Development at the JICA, Yukinari Tanaka, presented the urban development vision, basic strategy, urban structure and sector development trends.Tanaka gave a briefing on the project team's training programme, noting the Japanese experience related to smart cities, urban planning, transport, logistics, tourism and industry.