BBMP's Innovative 'Land Bank' Plan To Boost Waste Disposal In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is taking proactive steps to address the growing challenge of solid waste disposal in Bengaluru, a city experiencing rapid population growth. As the city's population surges year by year, so does the volume of waste generated, which currently stands at approximately 5,000 tons. With projections indicating an upward trend, the BBMP aims to establish a "Land Bank" to ensure efficient and scientific waste disposal over the next two to three decades.

In line with the central government's solid waste disposal regulations, local bodies are required to maintain a designated land reserve for this purpose. As a result, BBMP has made the decision to create a land bank, signifying its commitment to tackling the city's burgeoning waste management concerns.

Bengaluru residents spot leopard roaming in streets; alert issued

The Special Commissioner of the Solid Waste Department at BBMP has communicated with the District Collectors of Bangalore Urban District, Bangalore Rural District, and Ramnagar District to identify suitable land in the vicinity for solid waste disposal. With an expansive area of 800 square kilometers, BBMP currently transports waste to the Mitaganahalli landfill quarry in the city's northern region. Recognizing that urban expansion will make waste transportation increasingly challenging, BBMP intends to establish land banks in all four directions of the city.

BREAKING: Fire erupts in Bengaluru's Veerabhadra Nagar; blaze engulfs around 30 buses (WATCH)

The Bengaluru City District Administration has directed the respective Tahsildars to allocate 52 acres of land for BBMP's solid waste disposal, spanning the districts of Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, and Ramnagar. These reserved lands, located in Jigani Hobli of Anekal Taluk, encompass 16.06 acres in Hulimangala village, 18.34 acres in Mahantalingapur, and 7 acres in Bingipur, all of which were previously utilized as stone quarries and now lie idle.



The allocation comes with the condition that the land is exclusively designated for solid waste disposal and cannot be repurposed or subject to destructive activity. Additionally, BBMP officials are responsible for safeguarding the land's integrity, preventing any encroachments through the installation of protective measures, such as wire fencing.