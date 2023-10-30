(MENAFN- Baystreet)
JFrog to Speak at Investor Conferences
JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2023: The fifth Annual Needham Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software, & Cloud Communications Conference, Wednesday, November 15, and the UBS Global Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, November 28, at 11:55 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.
JFrog, which calls Sunnyvale, Calif. home, claims to be on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a“Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof.
The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog's hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog to secure their mission-critical software supply chains. Once you leap forward, you won't go back!
FROG shares gained 27 cents, or 1.3%, to $21.77 early Monday.
