Russia's Makhachkala Airport Resumes Its Work

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Makhachkala
International Airport has resumed its work, the airport's general
director Said Ramazanov said, Trend reports.
"The airport has fully resumed operations." "We welcome both
domestic and international flights," he explained.
On the night of October 29, there were riots at the Makhachkala
airport. The mob crept onto the runway and inside the airport
facility. During the airport disturbances, nine police officers
were hurt, with two of them hospitalized.
In conjunction with the occurrence, a criminal investigation has
been launched.
