Russia's Makhachkala Airport Resumes Its Work


10/30/2023 10:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Makhachkala International Airport has resumed its work, the airport's general director Said Ramazanov said, Trend reports.

"The airport has fully resumed operations." "We welcome both domestic and international flights," he explained.

On the night of October 29, there were riots at the Makhachkala airport. The mob crept onto the runway and inside the airport facility. During the airport disturbances, nine police officers were hurt, with two of them hospitalized.

In conjunction with the occurrence, a criminal investigation has been launched.

