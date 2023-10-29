ADB Intends To Invest In Renewable Energy Sources In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 30. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) intends to invest in the field of renewable energy sources in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This was stated by the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank for Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak at the 28th International Conference and Exhibition 'Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2023' (OGT-2023).

According to him, ADB also plans to invest in pilot projects with low carbon emissions and reforms through loans to implement certain policies, and the bank's overall goal is to turn Turkmenistan into a more climate-resilient and competitive economy.

He noted that ADB will continue to support projects in the field of natural gas production in the midstream (transportation and processing sector) and downstream (gas and oil refining sector) segments, and also added that these investments will be coordinated with a Long-term plan to ensure carbon neutrality.

Andrysiak stressed that ADB will continue its long-term involvement in the energy sector of Turkmenistan, focusing on reducing inefficiency and accelerating the low-carbon transition.

The ADB country Director identified several key areas for investment in Turkmenistan, including the conversion of open-cycle gas installations into more efficient combined cycle gas turbines, modernization of the electricity grid, increasing the share of renewable energy sources by exploring the potential of solar and wind energy, as well as support for electricity and gas exports and market diversification.

Meanwhile, the international exhibition and conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan-2023" (OGT-2023) will be held in Ashgabat from October 25 to October 27 this year.

The event will be attended by representatives of state and international organizations, national and private oil and gas companies, as well as experts from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, the US, Russia, the UAE, China, Japan, Malaysia, the UK, Italy, Cyprus, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and Singapore.