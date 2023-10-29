Ukraine's Air Defenses Activated In Khmelnytskyi Region Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces were engaging incoming enemy targets over Khmelnytskyi region during the air raid alert in the early hours of Sunday.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform saw.

"Residents of our region could hear the explosions. Air defenses were activated," he wrote.

Later, Tiurin thanked the air defense forces for their excellent work. "There are no casualties. There is no damage to civil infrastructure," the official emphasized.

Earlier, the Air Force reported that westbound Russian attack drones had been detected in the air space over Khmelnytskyi region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine