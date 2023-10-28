Qatar Expresses Deep Concern Over Israeli Ground Incursion Into Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has expressed deep concern over the Israeli ground incursion into the Gaza Strip and considered it a dangerous development that would have devastating security and humanitarian impacts on the Strip, especially on the safety of civilians and hostages. It also warned of its disastrous repercussions on the security and stability of the region as well as on mediation and pacification efforts.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that this incursion is a flagrant disregard of the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on halting the war on the Gaza Strip, bringing in aid and protecting civilians. In this context, it called for urgent action by the international community to respond to the resolution by approving a humanitarian truce in the Strip.

The Ministry said that the catastrophic Israeli incursion into the Gaza Strip is part of the policy of collective punishment and attempts to forcibly displace the brotherly Palestinian people from the Strip, and force civilians to flee or take refuge in neighboring countries, which means a new Israeli violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the State of Qatar will continue its effective contribution to the ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a way out that stops the bloodshed of the Palestinians and ensures a sustainable political solution in accordance with the known references.



