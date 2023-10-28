IPU To Issue 'Luanda Declaration'

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

LUANDA, 28th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly convening in Angola is expected to adopt the Luanda Declaration on Parliamentary action for peace, justice and strong institutions.

The Declaration highlights the critical role that good governance plays as a means to achieving sustainable development.

It calls for parliamentarians to“strengthen trust and ensure the more active participation of citizens in institutions at all levels, beginning with our own parliaments, where women and youth, as well as the poor and other disadvantaged groups, deserve to be more equitably represented”.

In the Declaration, parliamentary leaders welcome the IPU Indicators for Democratic Parliaments, a new tool designed to strengthen parliaments to deliver on sustainable development.

Some 700 parliamentarians from 130 countries came to Luanda, including delegations from countries at war or in conflict situations.

Carolina Cerqueira, Speaker of the National Assembly of Angola, the Host Parliament of the 147th IPU Assembly, said, "Social solidarity and aid for humanitarian crises have never been more urgent in order to save millions of human lives. Only by observing and enforcing this principle will justice be accomplished, and only justice leads to peace. There is no peace without justice, there is no justice without forgiveness, there is no forgiveness without love. So we must believe that every time is a time for renewal, it is a time to believe."