Italian Senate Counts On Kuwait's Role In Building Peace, Coop., Dialogue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Vice President of the Italian Senate Maurizio Gasparri underlined on Friday the importance of the main role that Kuwait can play in building peace and regional and international dialogue.

This came in a statement made by Gasparri to KUNA on the occasion of his meeting with the Head of the Italian-Kuwaiti Parliamentary Friendship Group Mauro Datis, with the delegation of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the National Assembly, which is on an official visit to Italy.

Italy has great respect for Kuwait, which can be a champion in the peace process, economic cooperation and dialogue between parliaments, Gasparri said.

The Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation to Rome is welcomed, he added, as he accepted the invitation to visit Kuwait at the start of 2024 for Italian-Kuwaiti parliamentary cooperation and participate in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.

Regarding his discussion with the Kuwaiti delegation of topics, most notably the issue of Iraq's cancellation of the Khor Abdullah agreement, Gasparri explained that he and Datis will submit to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani the recommendations regarding respect for that international agreement with Iraq and the other security needs of Kuwait.

Regarding Kuwait's position on the Palestinian issue and what the Gaza Strip is being exposed to, he said that at this extremely difficult moment in the Middle East, hopefully, it will be possible to confirm the principle of a two-state solution between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

In a similar statement, Datis said that Italy and Kuwait are very close to each other, noting Kuwait's historical presence in Italy on the commercial and economic levels through the most widespread network of gas stations Q8.

He commended the bonds of friendship and solidarity for many years, even since the nineties when Kuwait went through one of the worst periods in its history during the Iraqi invasion, and Italy's strong support for the freedom and independence of Kuwait.

In this context, he stressed the mission of the Italian-Kuwaiti Parliamentary Friendship Group in consolidating the relationship between the legislators of the two countries, and then through these parliamentary relations, strengthen cultural and economic relations, as well as mutual solidarity in difficult times.

Datis underscored the commitment of the Parliamentary Friendship Group to support the activities of the Kuwaiti National Assembly and its movements in everything that could be useful to the Italian Parliament.

Kuwait's parliamentary delegation included MP Dr. Mohammad Al-Huwaila, MP Fares Al-Otaibi, MP Bader Al-Shammari and MP Bader Al-Anzi, accompanied by the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani. (end) mn

