MAG WINS 8 AWARDS AT THE INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY AWARDS FOR ITS KETURAH RESERVE PROJECT

MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has been bestowed with eight awards at the renowned International Property Awards – Africa and Arabia 2023. These accolades recognise the outstanding Keturah Reserve development, highlighting its distinctive features and design, notably the Bio Living concept that seamlessly integrates nature into the built environment, enhancing the the physical, mental and emotional health of its occupants.

The awards bestowed were in the categories of Landscape Architecture, Leisure Architecture, Leisure Development, Mixed Use Architecture, Mixed Use Development, Residential Development 20+ Units, and Sustainable Residential Development. Additionally, Keturah Reserve was announced as a“Five Star Winner” under the Best Leisure Architecture category.

In his comments, Talal Al Gaddah said:“Since its launch, Keturah Reserve has created heightened interest from buyers and investors as we introduced the Bio Living concept to the region. We are pleased with the recognition by the International Property Awards, which reiterates the uniqueness and innovative aspects of the project that is set to redefine the real estate sector in the region.”