Hamas Rejects Israeli Claims Of Military Use Of Al-Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN /

Hamas movement firmly refuted the Israeli occupation's narrative regarding the hospital's use for military purposes or the presence of any Hamas leadership within it.

Hamas movement political office member

, Azat al-Rishq, stressed that the claims made by the enemy army's spokesperson have no basis in reality, adding that these allegations are part of a series of lies on which their narrative is constructed.

Al-Rishq further stated that these falsehoods serve as a pretext for committing a new massacre against our people, one that would be larger than the Al-Ahli Medical Hospital massacre, where over 40,000 citizens resort to Al-Shifa Hospital.

He warned of a new massacre, calling on the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries and the international community to act to stop the genocidal crimes against our people.

The Israeli occupation army spokesperson had claimed that Hamas' central command is located beneath Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

The Israeli occupation spokesperson also alleged that Hamas has a large fuel stockpile used for its exclusive needs.

Furthermore, the Israeli army spokesperson's claims included assertions that Hamas steals fuel from UNRWA and uses it destructively within hospitals.

The Israeli occupation army spokesperson also claimed that there are tunnels beneath Al-Shifa Hospital used by members of Hamas and Al-Qassam Brigades as a shield, with tunnels located below it.