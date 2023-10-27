Libya Summit Attracts Global Energy & Commodities Firm BGN As Sponsor

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



BGN, an international energy and commodities-trading company, has joined the upcoming Libya Energy & Economic Summit ( )

– scheduled for November 8-9 in Tripoli – as a Diamond Sponsor.

BGN has been growing fast in energy and commodities and has a decades-long heritage of trade-related services. Its areas of focus include the trade, storage and transportation of crude, petroleum products and other commodities such as minerals and metals, as well as carbon markets. The company has key offices in Dubai, Geneva, Houston, Rotterdam and Singapore and it is currently active in over 23 locations worldwide, with associated activities across 120 countries.

BGN uses its trading expertise and international networks to help many countries move their energy exports to markets worldwide, as well as securing vital supplies for importation to serve domestic energy needs. It is known for its role as an investor across the energy value chain – its Switzerland-based midstream and upstream unit BGN Energy is evaluating a number of potential investment opportunities in countries in various regions. This includes projects in abated fossil fuel development, renewable energy generation and mining.

Rüya Bayegan, CEO BGN, said:“BGN's truly international presence and expertise allows us to offer services in a wide range of countries, including in the Middle East and Africa. We are proud to be able to strike long-term partnerships with both state-owned and private energy companies, traders and refineries, on multiple continents and to play an essential role in moving energy to where it is most needed. Worldwide, we are also investing for the energy transition and playing an important role in the development of carbon asset development and trading.”

BGN's sponsorship speaks to the caliber of the event as the premier platform for the country's energy sector, where companies from all over the world will be discussing the trade and distribution of crude oil and products, as well as investment in renewable power generation.

The conference will include various panel discussions and regional forums centered on petroleum trade and distribution. Under the theme, Partnerships for Energy and Economic Opportunity, the summit unites Libyan authorities and energy companies with global stakeholders under the aim of fostering new partnerships and signing deals.



Organized by Energy Capital & Power, the Libya Energy & Economic Summit takes place in Tripoli from 8-9 November in official partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Oil Corporation and the Ministry of Oil and Gas. For more information about sponsorship, partnerships or registration, visit and secure your spot at the country's premier energy platform.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.Download logo