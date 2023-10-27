Meet Pavithra Nagaraj Whose Startup Prepares Gen-Z For Dream Jobs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pavithra Nagaraj is a young Indian entrepreneur aiming to use artificial intelligence to help Gen-Z students to become industry-ready and self-learn industry-relevant skills at affordable prices while they are still in college. The co-founder of early-stage AI-powered ed-tech startup 'Brand to Land' and early-stage community-based startup 'They Call Me A Researcher' was named a rising star by the Women That Build Awards.

Recognizing exceptional achievements in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), these awards -- instituted by technology solutions provider Globant (NYSE: GLOB) -- celebrate women who have broken barriers and made positive impacts in their respective fields.



'Brand to Land' is a groundbreaking all-women-led ed-tech startup born amidst the pandemic. Their innovative approach involves constructing an AI-driven language model that equips Gen-Z students with industry-ready skills while they're still in college, promoting self-learning at affordable rates. Concurrently, 'They Call Me A Researcher' fosters a community for researchers and PhD students.

Pavithra and her team are focused on creating an ethical, transparent, and sustainable AI language model. Designed to empower Gen-Z students, it enables self-guided skill acquisition with minimal guidance, cultivating a love for independent learning.

With over 1.5 million engineering graduates annually in India, a significant percentage struggle to secure employment due to outdated syllabi and insufficient resources. 'Brand to Land' bridges this gap by arming students with relevant skills, helping them secure suitable jobs and fulfilling careers.

The initiative also addresses the unemployment challenge. Many students, once hopeful of prestigious roles, settle for any available position due to a lack of exposure and relevant skills. The mismatch between fresh graduates' skills and industry expectations contributes to this dilemma.

Through her efforts, Pavithra envisions equipping Generation Z students with proactive mindsets, industry insights, and self-learned skills. She aims to cultivate personal brand value, facilitate networking with industry professionals, and empower students to pursue their dreams, even as entrepreneurs.

'Brand to Land' strives to remedy these issues through its AI language model, enabling students to acquire desired skills and attain dream jobs, eliminating irrelevant job choices.

In the coming five years, the goal is to impact at least 10 million students worldwide by leveraging the AI model to facilitate boundaryless self-learning.



Amid the pandemic, Pavithra's initiatives benefited over 4500 engineering students and early-stage professionals across 21 countries. With over 50% of beneficiaries being young women, the program aims to inspire more women from developing nations to excel in technical domains traditionally dominated by men.

Pavithra Nagaraj, a respected academic, holds a Master's in Digital Communication Engineering and a Bachelor's in Electronics and Communication Engineering. Her accolades recognize her academic excellence and invaluable contributions to wireless communication research and consulting. Having collaborated with telecom companies, startups, and research organizations globally, she's renowned for her expertise in 5G Networks.

Pavithra Nagaraj, through her innovative initiatives, is truly driving change in education and career prospects, particularly for young women in technology.