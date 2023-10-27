Kyrgyzstan, South Korea Sign Mou To Enhance Co-Op In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. Taalaibek
Ibraev, the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, and An Taeho, the
President of the South Korean Starkoff Energy Company, signed a
memorandum to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.
This occurred following a meeting where Minister Ibraev met with
representatives from Starkoff Co. During the meeting, the parties
discussed several issues aimed at the development of the energy
industry.
They discussed the importance of tracking electricity generation
from production to delivery to consumers, further development of
Kyrgyz-Korean relations, and the utilization and advancement of
information technologies in the energy sector.
Starkoff Co., founded in 2013, has created a system that
visualizes and analyzes electricity consumption based on the
digitization of IT technologies within the power industry, coupled
with innovative intelligence.
Starkoff Co. is a partner of South Korea's state energy company,
KEPCO. The company focuses on studying electricity demand through
artificial intelligence for extensive energy management.
Additionally, it is considered one of South Korea's biggest
electric vehicle charging providers, with ownership of more than
20,000 charging stations.
