Kyrgyzstan, South Korea Sign Mou To Enhance Co-Op In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. Taalaibek Ibraev, the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, and An Taeho, the President of the South Korean Starkoff Energy Company, signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

This occurred following a meeting where Minister Ibraev met with representatives from Starkoff Co. During the meeting, the parties discussed several issues aimed at the development of the energy industry.

They discussed the importance of tracking electricity generation from production to delivery to consumers, further development of Kyrgyz-Korean relations, and the utilization and advancement of information technologies in the energy sector.

Starkoff Co., founded in 2013, has created a system that visualizes and analyzes electricity consumption based on the digitization of IT technologies within the power industry, coupled with innovative intelligence.

Starkoff Co. is a partner of South Korea's state energy company, KEPCO. The company focuses on studying electricity demand through artificial intelligence for extensive energy management. Additionally, it is considered one of South Korea's biggest electric vehicle charging providers, with ownership of more than 20,000 charging stations.