Ukraine, Spain To Enhance Cooperation In Ensuring Global Food Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Spain discussed the key areas of strengthening economic cooperation between the countries, including ensuring global food security.

These issues were discussed at a meeting between Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, and Ricardo López-Aranda Jagu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

"Global food security is one of the areas where we count on close cooperation between our countries. Despite Russia's military aggression, Ukraine remains the guarantor of global food security. Thus, we must restore the economic potential of our lands as soon as possible and ensure the unhindered delivery of Ukrainian food to those countries that need it. Therefore, we are counting on Spain's support in the field of demining Ukrainian agricultural lands and in matters of food export," said Svyrydenko.

Among other issues discussed at the meeting were the localization of production in Ukraine, war risk insurance for Spanish companies that cooperate with Ukrainian business, etc.

As reported, to support Ukraine's private sector, Spain in July 2023 decided to allocate EUR 70 million through the European Investment Bank for the development of Ukrainian SMEs. Spain is also introducing two financial instruments, each worth EUR 30 million: loan guarantees and risk reimbursement for Spanish companies that will work in Ukraine to implement reconstruction projects.