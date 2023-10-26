Zaluzhnyi Talks Protection Of Ukraine's Critical Infrastructure With US, UK Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, held a meeting with the Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Forces Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and the Chief of the UK Defense Staff, Admiral Anthony Radakin.

Zaluzhnyi reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

The Commander-in-Chief briefed his partners in detail about the latest battlefield developments.

The parties discussed the offensive and defensive operations run by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the situation in the most difficult areas, as well as actions and likely plans of the enemy forces

The actual needs of the Armed Forces in artillery rounds, drones, and military equipment were also discussed. In particular, the key issues of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and protecting critical infrastructure facilities in the fall and winter period were on the table.

Zaluzhnyi discusses issue of strengthening air defenses with Air Force command

"We are grateful to our allies for their steadfast support and help. Together we are stronger, and together we will win," Zaluzhnyi wrote on Telegram.

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the transfer of air defense systems and demining equipment to Britain.

It also became known about a new package of military aid from the United States worth 150 million dollars, which includes, in particular, air defense equipment.