Urban Fiction Author, Van Hammonds Jr., Unveils A Compelling New Book

Nashville, TN - Author Van Hammonds Jr. invites readers into the gritty and captivating world of urban fiction with his debut novel, "Slut Bucket." This gripping narrative is the first installment in the thrilling "Urban Hood Tales" series, promising an unforgettable journey filled with passion, suspense, and raw storytelling.

Passion, the protagonist, discovered her insatiable love for sex at a young age. But when Flop, a charismatic pimp, persuaded her that she could make serious money from her desires, her life took a dangerous turn. With a client list provided by Flop, Passion managed to escape Atlanta and start fresh in Nashville. However, her relentless hunger for sex and wealth threatens her newfound love with Derrick, a man who could be good for her.

"Slut Bucket" explores the complex intersections of sex, money, and deception in the world of urban hustling. Van Hammonds Jr. takes readers on a thrilling journey through Passion's life, leaving them eager to find out where her choices will lead her and how far she is willing to go to fulfill her desires.

The book "Slut Bucket" is available in both print and eBook formats, allowing readers to choose their preferred way of diving into this captivating narrative. The suggested retail prices are $15.99 for the print edition and $13.99 for the eBook.

Van Hammonds Jr., the author, is no stranger to the streets. His personal experiences in the urban lifestyle, including time spent in and out of prison, have provided him with unique insights that he masterfully weaves into his writing. Now, as a devoted husband, loving father, and a grandfather, he draws from his past experiences to craft stories that resonate with people from all walks of life.

Hammonds Jr. expresses his mission as an author, stating, "I just wanted to tell an urban story that many people can relate to and basically want to see my books worldwide. Maybe I can inspire someone who grew up in an area like me. Lastly, for everyone who has thought about writing a book, follow your heart and dreams! You can do it."

Born and raised in Jo Johnston, Nashville, Van Hammonds Jr. embarked on his journey as an author over a decade ago while serving time behind bars. His transformation from a felon to a determined writer showcases the power of following one's dreams and passions.

"Slut Bucket" is an unflinching portrayal of the urban experience, tackling themes of sex, money, and deception with raw authenticity. Van Hammonds Jr. aims to offer readers a chance to connect with his storytelling, to walk in the shoes of characters grappling with life's challenges and temptations. As the first volume of the "Urban Hood Tales" series, this book sets the stage for a thrilling literary journey that will keep readers eagerly awaiting the next installment.





Van Hammonds Jr. is a dedicated husband, a loving father, and a grandfather with a remarkable journey from street life to authorship. Born and raised in Nashville, he is on a mission to share his unique urban stories with the world, driven by a desire to inspire and connect with readers through his writing.

