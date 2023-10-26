Ventura Music Festival (VMF) Kicks Off The Holiday Season With A Capella Group,“KINGS RETURN” December 10Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kings Return comes to Ventura!

Ventura, CA. Grammy-nominated“Kings Return” in“We Four Kings”; an a cappella Christmas program with a unique fusion of Gospel, Jazz, R&B and Classical music.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ventura, CA. Grammy-nominated, Texas-based group,“Kings Return” makes their first southern California appearance at 5 pm on Sunday December 10th 2023 with“We Four Kings”; an a cappella Christmas program delivered in their celebrated unique style: a fusion of Gospel, Jazz, R&B and Classical music.

Kings Return skyrocketed to social media fame after they began posting their mesmerizing vocalizations from the stairwell where they rehearsed. 10 million views later, their fans include artists Anita Baker, Joyce DiDonato, and Anthony Anderson, along with the likes of Apple, NPR and the Dallas Morning News. In December 2021, Kings Return released their debut CD, "Merry Little Christmas," a warm, jazz-leaning holiday album. Their new Christmas CD is set to launch on November 3rd.

The four-member group consists of tenor Vaughn Faison, bass Gabe Kunda, tenor JE McKissic and baritone Jamall Williams. According to Kunda: "When we come together to do this vulnerable thing called a cappella, it strengthens our bonds. It makes us tighter as a unit and as human beings. We want to be examples for other men like us and uplift the communities that have supported us.”

VMF proudly presents this special“We Four Kings” holiday program.

on Sunday, December 10 at 5pm.

We invite our friends and neighbors to a 'Merry Little Mixer' at 4pm before the show - Drinks, refreshments, and holiday cheer!

The venue: Ventura Missionary Church, 500 High Point Drive in Ventura.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $65.

Order online at VenturaMusicFestival or by phone at 805-648-3146.

Order tickets today as a Holiday gift for music-loving friends and family.

The non-profit Ventura Music Festival builds community through live, world-class, mixed-genre music, and creates an environment in which people both see and hear themselves reflected in the music.

Kings Return Video Preview