Vietnam Airlines Earns“Bolded Move” Award At Skyteam Sustainable Flight Challenge

Vietnam Airlines Attendant Offering Inflight Meal to Passengers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vietnam Airlines , the flag carrier of Vietnam and the only airline offering direct flights to and from the U.S. and Vietnam, has earned the“Boldest Move” award presented by SkyTeam. The award, a subcategory of The Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) , was presented to Vietnam Airlines on October 3, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, for its creative efforts that work towards sustainability. Vietnam Airlines was also named a top 3 airline in the Cleaning Waste Management Solution subcategory.To earn the“Boldest Move” award, Vietnam Airlines demonstrated an initiative that provides unused, high-quality inflight food to VietHarvest, an innovative new social enterprise that collects quality surplus food and redistributes it to underserved communities in Vietnam. By following strict processes to ensure quality and safety, Vietnam Airlines has been able to provide surplus inflight food such as cereal and other snacks to VietHarvest over the past 3 months.Dang Anh Tuan, Executive Vice President of Vietnam Airlines said, "This award illustrates Vietnam Airlines' commitment in reducing food waste, hunger and poverty and creating a sustainable food culture and eco-system in Vietnam. Not only do we raise awareness and explore innovative approaches, we hope to continue to join forces with airlines worldwide to reshape the future of aviation and advance the industry's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”In May 2023, Vietnam Airlines completed the long-haul flight VN37 from Hanoi, Vietnam to Frankfurt, Germany as part of SkyTeam's Sustainable Flight Challenge, aiming to encourage global airlines to find innovative ways to make air travel greener. Vietnam Airlines partnered with Limloop to recycle hundreds of unusable life vests into handbags for passengers on the flight. Passengers were also served a sustainable inflight meal on the special flight, using seasonal ingredients and alternative plant-based protein source from sustainably grown soybeans through a partnership with the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC).Launched in 2022, TSFC harnesses the power of friendly competition to spark new innovations that help reduce air travel's footprint. This year, 22 airlines operated a total of 72 flights – 50 more than in 2022 – and submitted more than 350 new ideas that will be shared across the industry. Award submissions were evaluated by a diverse jury of international aviation and sustainability experts who decided the winners of the 25 subcategories and 7 overall awards.Vietnam Airlines is committed to sustainability, innovation and development while providing its passengers with a high-quality experience. To learn more about Vietnam Airlines, please visit VietnamAirlines .About Vietnam AirlinesVietnam Airlines is the flag carrier of Vietnam and a leading carrier in Southeast Asia, connecting the world's most thriving cities to mesmerizing travel destinations across both its regional neighborhood and the greater globe by operating 100 routes to 21 domestic and 29 international destinations. Vietnam Airlines has spearheaded Vietnam's aviation market – one of the fastest-growing domestic markets in the world – throughout 30 years of development at a double-digit annual growth rate. Positioning itself as a modern airline with an internationally recognizable brand, Vietnam Airlines aims to be designated as a 5-star, leading Asian airline. To learn more, visit VietnamAirlines.About SkyTeamSkyTeam is dedicated to powering a seamless, more responsible customer journey with all members working together to connect millions of passengers across an extensive global network of 1,050+ destinations. The members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and XiamenAir.About The Sustainable Flight ChallengeThe Sustainable Flight Challenge (TSFC) exists to challenge the aviation industry by stimulating and accelerating innovation towards a more sustainable future. TSFC was first presented in 2022 by SkyTeam, a leading airline alliance with member carriers around the world. This year's Challenge took place between 15 May – 28 May 2023 in which 22 participating airlines implemented their most sustainable solutions, competing for awards in 32 categories. This Challenge - including flight and ground operations - is another step in the aviation industry's path towards a more sustainable future.

