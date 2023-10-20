Russian Army Conducts Airstrike On Beryslav, Killing Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning on Friday, the Russian military conducted an airstrike on Beryslav, in the Kherson region. One person was killed.

Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said that about an hour ago, the Russian military launched an airstrike on the city of Beryslav. According to preliminary data, one person was killed. Units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police are inspecting the area.

As reported, around 4:00 a.m., the Russian army attacked two settlements in the Kherson region from the air, launching a total of six bombs.