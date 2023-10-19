Designs For Poland's First Nuclear Power Plant Underway

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jadrowe (PEJ) recently signed an agreement with Westinghouse and Bechtel, leaders of the U.S. nuclear power sector, for the design of Poland's first nuclear power plant.

Under the 18-month contract, hundreds of reports and studies will be generated, including the design of supply chains and the preparation of documentation required to obtain a building permit for the 3,750 megawatt (MWe) plant.

In December 2021, the 100 percent state treasury-owned PEJ designated the site of the plant near Lubiatowo-Kopalino in the coastal province of Pomerania. Construction is planned to start in 2026 and the first reactor is scheduled to be operational in 2033.

