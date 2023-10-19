Zelensky Discusses Strengthening Ukraine's Long-Range Capabilities With Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with U.S. President Joseph Biden.

"Had a conversation with U.S. President Joseph Biden and thanked him for the effective implementation of our recent defense agreements. Ukrainians were very inspired by the receipt of ATACMS missiles, and our soldiers are successfully using them on the battlefield. We discussed further strengthening of our long-range capabilities," Zelensky posted on Telegram .

He also thanked for the fruitful visit of U.S. Special Representative Penny Pritzker, during which productive negotiations on ways of using frozen Russian assets began.

The President also informed the U.S. leader about the recent law on politically exposed persons, adopted by the Ukrainian parliament to promote reforms and start negotiations on joining the EU.

"I commended Joseph Biden's visit to Israel to seek peace and protect civilian lives. We also discussed the next joint steps in the promotion of #PeaceFormula. I welcomed the decision of the US to send its representative to the next meeting of advisors in Malta at the end of this month," Zelensky added.

He stressed that Ukraine was grateful for the vital and steady support from the US in the fight for freedom and against Russian aggression.

As reported, on October 17, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a successful operation DRAGONFLY to strike airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk temporarily captured by the Russian invaders. Subsequently, President Zelensky confirmed Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles on that day.