Speaker Congratulates Saudi Shura Council Chief On King 9Th Anniversary

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent Thursday a cable to Saudi Arabia Shura Council Speaker Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Sheikh congratulating the Saudi leadership and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the 9th anniversary of King Salman assuming office. (end) mb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.