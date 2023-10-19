Switzerland Has No Plans For Strict Controls On Italy Border

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In response to the high number of refugees and migrants, Germany announced on Monday that it would introduce border controls with Switzerland.

Baume-Schneider, who heads the justice department, indicated that she understood the decision by Germany after a fatal accident that took place recently. She was alluding to an incident in south-eastern Germany, where a suspected smuggling vehicle crashed while fleeing the police last week. Seven people were killed.

Switzerland does not want to introduce strict border controls with Italy. It has already increased the number of personnel in the border guard corps. More selective controls are currently sufficient, said the government minister.

Many Swiss regions on the border such as cantons Ticino and Basel have close economic ties to neighbours.