NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Trop Rock Queen Brooke Graham Set to Shine at Meeting of the Minds“Texas Trop Rock Queen” Brooke Graham is poised to take the stage at The Gulf, Orange Beach, AL, headlining the Flying C Records Showcase on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 2:30 pm, as part of the iconic Meeting of the Minds event.This annual Parrot Head Convention draws legions of Jimmy Buffett enthusiasts worldwide, celebrating the music and lifestyle that has inspired a genre known as Trop Rock. This vibrant genre, with its sun-soaked rhythms and island-infused melodies, continues to captivate audiences.Brooke Graham, a rising figure in the Trop Rock scene, has received notable nominations from the Trop Rock Music Association. Her summer anthem,“Easy Does It ,” has earned nods for Best Single and Best Video, while Brooke herself is in the running for the esteemed Horizon Award. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.Brooke's journey from a farm upbringing to becoming the Texas Trop Rock Queen is a testament to her talent and unwavering dedication. Collaborating closely with acclaimed producers Jimmy Collins and David Norris, Brooke continues to shape her musical identity, blending her distinct style with their seasoned expertise.###To stay updated on Brooke Graham's tour schedule and latest releases, visit her official website listed below.flyingcrecordsbrookegrahammusicmotmFor media inquiries, please contact:Manny Blea(575)403-7196

