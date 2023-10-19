Egypt's Minister Of State For Military Production Visits Seoul ADEX 2023 Exhibition

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Mohamed Salah El-Din, Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production, met with Eom Dong-Hwan, the acting Minister for the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in South Korea.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Salah El-Din's visit to South Korea to attend the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2023).

The visit was also attended by Majid Muhammad Jamal Al-Din, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Armored Production and Repair Factory (Military Factory 200).

Salah El-Din said that during the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation in several areas of joint manufacturing, based on the mutual interest in strengthening the strategic partnership in various fields.

He also invited South Korean companies to participate in the Defense and Military Industries Exhibition“EDEX 2023”, which will be held in Egypt next December.

He said that the“EDEX 2023” will be an opportunity and an international gathering to exchange visions and experiences in the fields of defense and armament (land – sea – air).

Salah El-Din praised the excellent organization of the exhibition and expressed his hope to establish partnerships with various international companies in the field of advanced defense systems through this exhibition.

Eom Dong-Hwan welcomed Salah El-Din's visit and participation in the“ADEX 2023” exhibition and emphasized the depth of the cooperation relations with Egypt.

He also expressed the desire of South Korean companies to participate in the Egypt International Exhibition“EDEX 2023”, as it is a global event that attracts major international companies that produce military defense systems. He praised the technical expertise and distinguished manufacturing and technological capabilities of military production companies and their role in supporting Egypt's development plan.

Salah El-Din also visited the pavilions of several companies participating in the exhibition, namely the South Korean companies Hyundai Rotem, Hyundai Weya, Hanwha Aerospace, Pongsan, and League NEX.

He met with representatives of these companies and presented the manufacturing, technological, and technical capabilities of military production companies and units, which are a basic pillar of military industrialization in Egypt and meet the needs of the Egyptian Armed Forces for various products of ammunition, equipment, weapons, and advanced electronic systems.

The representatives of the companies whose pavilions he visited also showcased their manufacturing capabilities in producing armored vehicles, weapons, ammunition, and other defense industries.

Mohamed Eid Bakr, the media advisor to Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production and the official spokesman for the Ministry, said that Salah El-Din invited the representatives of these companies to exchange visits and delegations with military production companies to learn about each other's technology on the ground and to identify areas of future bilateral cooperation.

Bakr added that the representatives of international companies praised the capabilities and expertise of Egyptian military production companies and expressed their interest in partnering with them on various cooperation issues of common interest.



The Ministry's official spokesperson noted that the Minister of State for Military Production participated on Tuesday in the opening activities of the ADEX 2023 exhibition, in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol.



Bakr pointed out that the Minister of Military Production visited the pavilions of several companies participating in the exhibition, including the pavilion of the South Korean company“Korea Aerospace Industries – KAI”, where ways of cooperation between the two sides were discussed and the capabilities of military production companies' manufacturing capabilities were reviewed.



For their part, representatives of the company“KAI” reviewed models of the company's products, which was founded in 1999 and specializes in aviation and space industries, such as aircraft and satellites, expressing their aspiration to cooperate with military production companies.