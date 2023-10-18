Ukraine's Parl't Speaker, Romanian PM Talk Food Security, Ukraine's Integration Into EU, NATO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed with the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu and Romanian government officials a number of important issues, including further strategic partnership, food security, Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO, as well as the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referring to the parliament press service.

“First of all, the Speaker of the Parliament of Ukraine stressed that Ukraine greatly appreciates Romania's consistent position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and its constant multidimensional support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” the report reads.

Ruslan Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude that Romania shares the position that Ukraine's membership in NATO and the European Union will mean strengthening security in the region and Europe as a whole.

In addition, he reported that on Tuesday, October 17, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the last of the documents to implement the recommendations of the European Commission.“Ukraine's goal is to make a decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by the end of this year,” Ruslan Stefanchuk stressed.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expressed hope for Romania's active participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi. In conclusion, Ruslan Stefanchuk stressed that Ukraine highly appreciates the adoption by the Romanian Parliament on 23 November 2022 of the“Declaration of Commemoration of the Victims of the Artificial Famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933 – the Holodomor”, qualifying it as a crime against the Ukrainian people and humanity.“In November, we will commemorate 90 years since this terrible tragedy. In the last few months alone, more and more parliaments of the world and international organizations and associations have recognized the Holodomor as genocide,” said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, expressing hope that Romania will also make a corresponding decision.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held meetings with Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu. The governments of Ukraine and Romania signed off seven documents, including on the expansion of Ukraine's export capacity.