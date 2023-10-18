Hearing Aids Market Projected To Surpass USD 12.9 Billion By 2031 Report By Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hearing Aids Market

Increase in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of hearing impairment are augmenting the global market growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hearing Aids Market has seen significant growth over the past decade and is expected to continue expanding through 2031. According to recent data, the global hearing aids market was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2021. However, the market is projected to grow substantially faster in the coming years. From 2022 to 2031, the market is anticipated to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%. At this rate of increase, the global hearing aids market size will likely surpass USD 12.9 billion by the end of 2031.This continued market expansion reflects the growing prevalence of hearing loss worldwide as populations age. It also suggests that more people are gaining access to hearing aids and other technologies that can help address hearing impairment. Rise in prevalence of age-related hearing loss across the globe, especially in developed countries, is a key driver of the hearing aids market. Usage of hearing aids in older adults is anticipated to rise rapidly over the next few years. Hearing loss is one of the most prevalent chronic health conditions in geriatrics.Growth in awareness about effectiveness and efficacy of hearing aids in the management of permanent hearing loss in adults is a key factor that is estimated to bolster the market value. Healthcare professionals and primary care providers are undertaking steady initiatives to promote hearing rehabilitation through hearing-related technology. For instance, ENT specialists are instructing patients about the importance of regular usage of hearing aids in people with partial hearing loss. For instance, ENT specialists are instructing patients about the importance of regular usage of hearing aids in people with partial hearing loss.Regional Growth DynamicsAsia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant revenues to companies in the hearing aids market. A large patient population in the region is underserved primarily due to the surge in number of individuals living with disabling hearing loss in developing countries. High prevalence of hearing impairment in population in Sub-Saharan Africa indicates high unmet need for hearing aids. This is likely to offer considerable revenue opportunities to manufacturers of hearing aid devices.Europe is likely to account for major market share from 2022 to 2031. Presence of strong product distribution channels is expected to propel the market in the region. North America is also a lucrative region. It is likely to be driven by the rise in adoption of advanced hearing assistive technologies. Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc.Cochlear Ltd.Demant A/SGN Hearing A/SMedtronic plcSonovaStarkey Laboratories, Inc.WS Audiology A/S The Hearing Aids market presents a promising business opportunity with several potential advantages 