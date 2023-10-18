Chairman Of The People's Council Of Turkmenistan Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the People's
Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on occasion of the Day of Restoration of
Independence.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich!
I am honored to offer my sincere congratulations and best wishes
to you and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the
Day of Restoration of Independence of your country.
The Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved important
accomplishments under your leadership in the socio-political,
economic and social fields.
I would like to highlight the high level of mutually beneficial
Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan cooperation in various areas. I am totally
confident that our relations will continue to develop and
strengthen for the sake of the peoples of the two countries.
Esteemed Ilham Heydarovich, I avail myself of this good
opportunity to wish you robust health, happiness and success in
your high state activity, and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace,
progress and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
The National Leader of the Turkmen people,
Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan
