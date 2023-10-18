Russia pledges intentions to reconsider nuclear-test

(MENAFN) Russia is edging closer to reconsidering its commitment to refrain from conducting nuclear tests, but emphasizes that this move would only be prompted by similar action from the United States, according to a senior Russian diplomat. While Russia ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in 2000, it has now waited 23 years for the United States to do the same, stated Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy head of the non-proliferation department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, during a United Nations committee meeting.



Vorontsov pointed out that Washington currently enjoys the benefits of the CTBT without ratifying it, even going so far as to lecture treaty signatories on its observance. He emphasized that this situation has become untenable, prompting Russia to reevaluate its stance on the treaty. The Russian State Duma, the lower chamber of Parliament, is currently in the process of considering a bill that would rescind Russia's ratification of the CTBT, with the draft passing its initial reading.



Chairman of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, underscored the need for constructive dialogue based on mutual respect, an absence of double standards, and non-interference in the sovereign affairs of states. He emphasized that Washington must recognize that its dominance does not necessarily yield positive outcomes.



Despite the potential for Russia to be released from its commitment under the CTBT, Vorontsov reiterated that Russia has no intention of resuming nuclear tests. He reminded the audience of President Vladimir Putin's pledge that Russia would not be the first party to break the testing moratorium, placing the responsibility for future developments in this area squarely on the United States. The CTBT has not yet been enacted, as its terms require ratification by a set of nations, including the United States.



