Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Signs Mou With Kazakh University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation and the International Hoca Ahmet Yesevi Turkish-Kazakh University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MOU was inked by President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the Rector of the International Turkish-Kazakh University operating in Turkestan Janar Temirbekova, Azernews reports.

Special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, Secretary General of TURKPA Mehmet Sureyya Er, Azerbaijani MP Fatma Yildirim, Counselor of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan Anar Huseynzade participated in the event.

The document envisages the implementation of joint events and projects on the protection of the cultural heritage of the Turkish people, ensuring the participation of the university's teaching staff in the foundation's events, and providing scholarships to students involved in activities in accordance with the goals of both institutions.

Speaking at the event, Janar Temirbekova emphasized the importance of holding Shusha Days in Turkestan, describing it as a contribution to the development of existing friendly relations between the two countries. Janar Temirbekova highlighted the activities, scholarship and foreign cooperation programs of the International Hoca Ahmet Yesevi Turkish-Kazakh University.

Gunay Afandiyeva provided insight into Shusha Days project implemented by the foundation in Astana and Turkestan, Kazakhstan. She brought to the attention the foundation's activities aimed at protection and promotion of the ancient cultural heritage of the Turkic world, especially the projects related to Kazakhstan.

Afandiyeva informed the meeting participants about the cooperation established between the foundation and universities in different countries.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.