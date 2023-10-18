Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Signs Mou With Kazakh University

The International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation and
the International Hoca Ahmet Yesevi Turkish-Kazakh University have
signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
The MOU was inked by President of the International Turkic
Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the Rector of
the International Turkish-Kazakh University operating in Turkestan
Janar Temirbekova, Azernews reports.
Special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha
district Aydin Karimov, Secretary General of TURKPA Mehmet Sureyya
Er, Azerbaijani MP Fatma Yildirim, Counselor of the Embassy of
Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan Anar Huseynzade participated in the
event.
The document envisages the implementation of joint events and
projects on the protection of the cultural heritage of the Turkish
people, ensuring the participation of the university's teaching
staff in the foundation's events, and providing scholarships to
students involved in activities in accordance with the goals of
both institutions.
Speaking at the event, Janar Temirbekova emphasized the
importance of holding Shusha Days in Turkestan, describing it as a
contribution to the development of existing friendly relations
between the two countries. Janar Temirbekova highlighted the
activities, scholarship and foreign cooperation programs of the
International Hoca Ahmet Yesevi Turkish-Kazakh University.
Gunay Afandiyeva provided insight into Shusha Days project
implemented by the foundation in Astana and Turkestan, Kazakhstan.
She brought to the attention the foundation's activities aimed at
protection and promotion of the ancient cultural heritage of the
Turkic world, especially the projects related to Kazakhstan.
Afandiyeva informed the meeting participants about the
cooperation established between the foundation and universities in
different countries.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.