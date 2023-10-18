Amir Receives Italy's Minister Of Defence

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, HE Guido Crosetto, Italy's Minister of Defence, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, especially joint military cooperation, were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.