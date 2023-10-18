5G Services Market Outlook 2023: Big Things Are Happening| Sprint, SK Telecom Telstra Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the“5G services Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The 5G services market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Airtel (India), BT Group (United Kingdom), China Mobile (China), China Telecom (China), Deutsche Telecom (Germany), du (UAE), Korea Telecom (Korea), Sprint (United States), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), SK Telecom (South Korea), Telstra (Australia), Vodafone (United Kingdom), Verizon (United States).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global 5G services market to witness a CAGR of 65.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global 5G Services Market Breakdown by Application (Consumer, Enterprises) by Type (mMTC and URLLC, eMBB, FWA) by Verticals (Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture, Oil & Gas and Mining, BFSI, Construction, Real Estate) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The 5G services market size is estimated to increase by USD 792.67 Billion at a CAGR of 65.8 % from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.13 Billion.

The 5G services market refers to the commercial services and applications that are built on the fifth generation of mobile networking technology, known as 5G. This market includes various services such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable and low-latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine type communication (mMTC).

Market Drivers



Rapid Increase in the Connected IOT Devices

Increasing data consumption and demand for bandwidth-intensive services

Rise in smart city initiatives and connected infrastructure projects Evolution of digital transformation and industry 4.0 technologies

Market Trend



Rapid 5G infrastructure deployment worldwide

Increasing adoption of 5G-enabled devices Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) applications and services

Market Opportunities



Transition From on-premise Legacy System to cloud-based Solution

Development of innovative 5G-enabled services and applications

Collaboration between telecom operators, equipment manufacturers, and service providers

Expansion of IoT ecosystems and smart home automation Deployment of 5G in industries like healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing

Major Highlights of the 5G services Market report



Market Breakdown by Applications: mMTC and URLLC, eMBB, FWA

Market Breakdown by Types: Consumer, Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report 5G services matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the 5G services report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

