Kerala News LIVE: UDF Workers Lay Siege To Secretariat Over Alleged Corruption Charges Against Pinarayi Govt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.12 AM: Chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places today

There are chances of heavy rain in isolated places in Kerala today. There is no special rain warning though in any district. There is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast. The cyclone over the Arabian Sea will turn into low pressure in the next few hours. Later, it will strengthen into a severe depression.

8.06 AM: Bus carrying Ayyappa devotees overturns in Erumeli; several injured

A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees met with an accident at Erumeli in Kottayam on Wednesday. The bus from Andhra Pradesh overturned leaving several injured.



8.00 AM: UDF workers lay siege to Secretariat over alleged corruption charges against Pinarayi govt

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) started laying

siege to the Secretariat on Wednesday over allegations of corruption and failure of the Pinarayi-led LDF government. The UDF members reached the Secretariat at 6 am.

The protest is being held on the issues of corruption against the government and looting of cooperative banks.