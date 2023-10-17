IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging Relocates Its Headquarters To A State-Of-The-Art Facility In Chaska, Minnesota

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marc Buntaine, CEO of IMRIS, Deerfield ImagingCHASKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, the global leader in intraoperative MRI has relocated its headquarters to a new, modern facility in Chaska, MN. The move supports the ongoing growth of IMRIS and the need for additional space to further the development and commercialization of its intraoperative imaging technologies. The new facility was custom designed for IMRIS and provides advanced research & development laboratories, engineering services, customer support, sales, marketing and administrative functions.IMRIS CEO Marc Buntaine commented“IMRIS is excited to be in a state-of the-art building that will enhance technology and business development. IMRIS continues to evolve as a leader in intraoperative imaging, and our new facility will enable programs to further innovation, benefiting clinicians and their patients”The new facility includes a customized buildout that houses multiple IMRIS surgical imaging suite labs. These fully functional multi-room MRI theatres enable technology development, system validation and training resources for new and existing IMRIS technologies.About IMRIS, Deerfield ImagingAs a leader in image guidance solutions, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging provides optimized, fully integrated image-guided therapy environments that address the important needs of patients, clinicians, and hospitals by delivering timely MRI and imaging data to clinicians for use during surgical or interventional procedures. The IMRIS Surgical Theatre enables intraoperative imaging directly within operating rooms. The Company also designs and manufactures proprietary head fixation devices, imaging coils and OR tables for use in this unique and multifunctional intraoperative environment. IMRIS products are sold globally to clinical centers in the neurosurgical, spinal, cardiovascular and orthopedic markets. It is estimated that over 70,000 patients worldwide have benefited from image-guided therapy solutions integrated into the IMRIS Surgical Theatre. Additional information about IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging is available at .

Alan Weinberg

IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Other