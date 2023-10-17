Kashmir Valley Gripped By Winter Chill

The winter chill returned in the Valley as the people were seen donning warm clothes after the mercury plummeted in wake of the fresh snowfall and rains for the second straight day here.

According to reports, Sadhna Top in north Kashmir has received a snowfall of nearly one ft till afternoon Tuesday while Afarwat hills in Gulmarg experienced a snowfall of six inches.

Zojjila also recorded a snowfall of 6 inches.

According to a document prepared by a local Meteorological department (MeT), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir received a precipitation of 20.9 mm till this morning while Qazigund received a rainfall of 47.4 mm.

Pahalgam received a rainfall of 27 while the highest precipitation of 52.0 mm was recorded at Kokernag, the document reads.

The wet spell has led to the further dip in mercury. According to the details, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 11.6 degree Celsius while Anantnag recorded 9.2 degree Celsius today.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 2.0 degree Celsius while Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded 9.1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Director MeT, Sonum Lotus said that the weather conditions would improve from tomorrow.

“The weather is expected to turn pleasant from tomorrow as there is no forecast of any wet spell till October 24,” he said, adding that the temperature would also start increasing gradually from tomorrow.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now