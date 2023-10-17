Two Women Injured In Russian Strike On Kherson City Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were injured in the enemy shelling of Kherson city center.

"Yet another enemy attack on the center of Kherson. People were injured," Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

As noted, women aged 57 and 66 were injured. They received assistance on the spot. Their house is partially destroyed. Nearby high-rise buildings are damaged.

As reported, a private house caught fire and windows in high-rise buildings were blown out as a result of shelling in Kherson city center.