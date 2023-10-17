Qatar Participates In Hangzhou Asian Para Games In China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari delegation for people with special needs is participating in the fourth edition of the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from October 22-28.

Assistant-Secretary of the Qatar Sports Federation for Special Needs, Abdul Qadir Al Mutawa headed the Qatari delegation for Hangzhou, which includes nine male and female players, four coaches, a technical director, a physical therapist, and a companion.

The Qatari delegation is participating in the athletics competitions with three male and female athletes, Abdul Rahman Abdul Qader (shot put), Mohammed Rashid Al Kubaisi, Ali Arshad (100 meter and 200 meter wheelchair running competition), and Sarah Hamdi Masoud (shot put).

The Qatari athletes will also participate in goalball competitions for the blind with six players: Walid Al Kooheji, Mohammed Al Mohammed, Mohammad Bashir Al Kahlot, Abdul Hadi Ali Al Marri, Abbad Walid Al Shamali, and Ikrami Ahmed.

In statement to Qatar News Agency, Al Mutawa said that the players prepared well for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games by participating in intensive training and setting up internal camps.