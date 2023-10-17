ADA University Holds Focus Group Discussion Among Idps Regarding Great Return

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The project "Conducting a sociological survey among IDPs and
preparing preliminary forecasts for the purpose of ensuring the
return and reintegration of the population to the territories freed
from occupation" carried out by the ADA University in cooperation
with the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and
Education continues, Azernews reports.
On the basis of the order of the State Committee for the Affairs
of the Project Refugees and IDPs, the priority direction "Return of
the population and creation of sustainable communities in the
territories" of the Action Plan of the "I State Program on the
Great Return to the territories freed from occupation of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" is "Reintegration for adaptation of the
population to new living conditions" organization of events" is
carried out in the direction of activity.
As part of the project implemented since July, sociological
surveys (focus group discussions) are being conducted among IDPs.
The goal is to prepare preliminary forecasts regarding the return
of the population and to give appropriate recommendations to the
government. Within the framework of the project, a "focus group"
discussion was held on October 13 with the participation of
seventeen women who settled in Sumgait. In the discussion, the
opinions and suggestions, expectations, as well as the needs and
potentials of reintegration were studied regarding the voluntary,
dignified and safe return of IDPs to their native lands.
Note, during the execution of the mentioned project, four
"focus-group" discussions have been organized in Baku with the
participation of IDPs representing different segments of the
population. In the following days, it is planned to hold such
"focus group" discussions in Ganja, Aghdam and Lachin regions.
