Nagelsmann Debut Triggers Germany's New Hopes For Euro 2024

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) While raindrops went down on Julian Nagelsmann, he didn't hide his pride while giving TV interviews in the Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

For a reason, the newly-appointed German coach seemed deeply satisfied after his successful debut where the 2014 world champion beat the United States 3-1 in a friendly.

Following only four days of training, measures implemented by the 36-year-old turned the struggling side into a team with determination and playfulness.

While mood and performance quality seem to have risen rapidly over the past week, the former Bayern Munich coach's actions indicate a turning point when it comes to tactics and playing staff.

Several firmly booked midfielders so far, such as Bayern's Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, face serious competition from Brighton's Pascal Gross and Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

An experienced defense and a rejuvenated attacking line have lifted Germany's spirits on the road to the UEFA Euro 2024 on home soil.

While the German defense, which features 34-year-old returnee Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, and Robin Gosens, exposed familiar gaps when facing fast counterattacks, the midfield and attacking line realized their coach's demands of creating speed and a highly variable approach.

The new arrival triggered new hopes that his mission might end up in happiness when it comes to next year's major tournament.

Two 20-year-old youngsters stepped into the limelight. Before the kick-off, Nagelsmann announced to turn Bayern's Jamal Musiala and Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz into indispensable regulars.

The country's most promising talents paid back by delivering an inspiring and passionate performance along with Bayern striker Leroy Sane and Niclas Fullkrug. The Bremen spearhead scored his eighth goal in his 10th game and fueled the demand of counting on a box-striker.

In his first game in charge, Nagelsmann's mark was obvious as a newly gained variability emerged in 10 scoring opportunities, a number that the German side didn't come near in none of its previous seven matches.

“Julian has conveyed his ideas in his insouciant way,” said German football association sporting director Rudi Voller.“We have what we had hoped for – a satisfying start.”

“This gives us the conviction we can win games,” said Thomas Muller.

As it seems, Nagelsmann's attempt to install a new axis of conducting the game is beginning to bear fruit, and when facing Mexico in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the harvest might continue.

“We made a first important step,” said Nagelsmann. ■

