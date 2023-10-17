Why China's New Map Has Stirred Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the waning days of August, closely following a BRICS summit and mere days ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Group of Seven meetings, Beijing revealed its latest seemingly innocuous“standard” map.

Having been released regularly since at least 2006 , China's standard maps are aimed to eliminate“problem maps” that do not affirm China's territorial integrity.

But the 2023 edition invited ripples of condemnation throughout China's near abroad and beyond, as it repeated Beijing's claims on divisive territorial disputes with its neighbors – including the Philippines, which has seen its struggle with China over a small shoal in the South China Sea escalate significantly over recent weeks .

The release of China's map, coupled with its aggressive border strategies, has created enormous uncertainty across the Indo-Pacific region. In a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, various actors are wrestling with how to counter China's actions effectively.

China's perception of maritime and international laws as products of Western customs has underpinned its level of adherence to them.“Stealthy compliance” allows China to accept ambiguously international law while interpreting it flexibly to advance its territorial claims.

Beijing will also explicitly reject international law, exemplified by its dismissal of a tribunal in The Hague that challenged China's assertions in the South China Sea in 2016 .

Regularly publishing maps helps assert China's claims to domestic and international audiences, without putting Beijing in a position where it has to enforce them simultaneously.

Beijing's strategy has effectively thwarted regional and Western responses and prevented the outbreak of major conflict. Inflaming territorial disputes serves as a bargaining chip in bilateral negotiations and lays the groundwork for potential future claims as China's strength is expected to increase.

Channeling nationalist sentiment outward has also bolstered the Chinese government's domestic legitimacy and diverted attention from contentious issues such as Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Pushing back

However, the response to China's 2023 map reveals growing backlash to Beijing's approach to its border issues and questions over its long-term sustainability.

China has periodically unveiled its nine-dash-line map for decades , delineating its claims in the South China Sea. The mystery shrouding whether these claims pertain to water rights, land features, or both, has kept the region on edge. Regardless, they symbolize China's desire to reduce US control over regional shipping lanes, secure rights over natural resources, and project power beyond its First Island Chain into the expansive Pacific.

China's latest map took a bold step by reintroducing a 10th dash east of Taiwan, a largely dormant claim since 2013 . The move not only reaffirmed China's ownership of Taiwan but also extended China's reach beyond Taiwan's recognized territorial waters, a direct challenge to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Reasserting this claim may point to growing confidence in Beijing of being able to impose its various claims in the region. China's map also continued to emphasize China's rights to the Senkaku Islands, disputed with Japan. Both Taipei and Tokyo vehemently criticized China for the map's release .