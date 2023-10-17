Alicia Lyttle Empowered Women Entrepreneurs With AI Strategies At Women Elevating Women (WEW) Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alicia LyttleMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Alicia Lyttle Empowered Women Entrepreneurs with AI Strategies at the Women Elevating Women (WEW) ConferenceMinneapolis, Minnesota - October 11, 2023 - Monetized Marketing LLC, a leading training and technology company in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Marketing space, is proud to announce that Alicia Lyttle, Co-Founder of Monetized Marketing LLC, spoke at the Women Elevating Women Conference in Minneapolis this week. The conference, organized by Betty Hines, Founder of Women Elevating Women (WEW), aimed to empower and uplift women in business .Alicia Lyttle, a renowned expert in leveraging AI for business growth , delivered three insightful sessions at the conference. Session 1, titled "Discover AI: Live Demonstrations of ChatGPT and Vast Capabilities," provided attendees with practical strategies to integrate AI into their operations effectively. In Session 2, "Revolutionize Your Marketing: Harnessing the Power of AI Tools like GPT-4 and Elevenlabs," Alicia showcased the transformative potential of AI in marketing campaigns. Finally, in Session 3, "Empowering Your Team with AI: Seamless Integration Strategies for a Thriving Workforce," Alicia shared her expertise on creating a harmonious synergy between AI technology and human resources.When asked about her participation in the Women Elevating Women Conference, Alicia Lyttle stated, "I was honored to be a part of this incredible event that celebrates and supports women in business. It is crucial for us to come together, share our experiences, and learn from one another. I was excited to provide valuable insights on leveraging AI to drive business success."The Women Elevating Women Conference brought together women from various backgrounds, including international attendees, to connect, engage, network, learn, and prosper together. The event was proudly sponsored by a dozen companies, including JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking.Monetized Marketing LLC, founded by Alicia Lyttle and her sister Lorette Lyttle, has established itself as a leading authority in the AI and Digital Marketing industry. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has earned them numerous accolades, including the MarCom Awards, the Ava Digital Awards, the Communicator Awards, the dotComm Awards, the Nation Builders Awards, Clickfunnels Two Comma Club Awards (twice), and the prestigious Traffic Sales and Profits Circle of Seven Award.For more information on Alicia Lyttle and to book her as a speaker, please visit . Media inquiries can be directed to . To learn more about Women Elevating Women, please visit .###About Monetized Marketing LLC:Monetized Marketing LLC is a leading training and technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Marketing. Founded by Alicia Lyttle and Lorette Lyttle, the company has received numerous awards and recognition for their innovative solutions and exceptional results.About Women Elevating Women:Women Elevating Women (WEW) is a community and platform designed to uplift and empower women in business. Founded by Betty Hines, WEW aims to provide support, resources, and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs and executives.

