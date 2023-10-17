Oil Storage Terminal Market Size Expected To Hit $42.13 Billion By 2029 | Fortune Business Insiights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oil storage terminal market is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for energy and increasing requirement of various crude oil end products in different applications. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in a report titled, "Oil Storage Terminal Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the oil storage terminal market size was USD 30.15 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 31.14 billion in 2022 to USD 42.13 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Stay Ahead of the Market Competition - Get a Sample of Global Oil storage terminal Market Research Report 2023: Why Should You Get the Sample Report?

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.4 % 2029 Value Projection USD 42.13 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 30.15 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered By Type, Tank Type, Product, and Region Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Energy to Foster Industry Development Rising Demand for Various Crude Oil derived products is supporting the growth of Terminals

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Utilization of Crude Oil Products to Propel Growth

The market is expected to witness positive growth due to increasing demand for energy and rapidly growing urbanization in developed and developing countries. Also, increasing population and energy consumption are likely to propel growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for various crude oil products is expected to ensure the global oil storage terminal market growth during the projected period. Majorly used products such as diesel, petroleum, aviation fuel, lubricants, and others are anticipated to propel growth.

However, increasing the adoption of renewable energy resources may hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Lack of Storage Capacity Amid Pandemic To Hamper Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic affected oil & industry severely due to lockdown and stringent restrictions imposed by the government. It also affected the import/export activities and limited the storage capacity in the network. This lack of supply and storage directly impacted the market growth. The market is expected to witness slow growth once the restriction is completely or partially uplifted in the segmented regions. These factors have affected global market growth during the pandemic period.



To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:



Segmentation:



Report Coverage:

The oil storage terminal market report provides factual and recent data regarding market growth and development during the forecast period. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market growth are highlighted further in this report. The study elaborates impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market expansion and global operations in the industry. Furthermore, recent development in the industry and prominent key players in the market are discussed.



Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Position Due to Excessive Energy Utilization

Asia Pacific dominates the global oil storage terminal market share during the projected period. The region stood at USD 10.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to expansion in energy and oil-based commodities in India and China.

Europe holds the second-highest global market position due to increasing demand for oil storage terminals and expanding storage capacities. The presence of key market players and industrial developments is expected to boost the market in coming years.



Quick Buy – Oil Storage Terminal Report:



Competitive Landscape:



Expanding Production Capacity Allows Companies to Improve their Business

The companies ensure prominent business growth during the projected period by implementing various strategies such as forming partnerships, mergers, alliances, and acquisitions with several organizations operating in the industry. Also, developing a new product range and increasing their production rate will allow key players to enhance their product portfolio and expand their business globally.



Key Industry Development:



August 2021: Gibson Energy declared to build a 4,35,000 barrel crude storage tank to service a coming Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline at its Edmonton terminal. The 590,000 bbl/day expansion project will add 19 new storage tanks, 4 in Edmonton and 15 in BC's Lower Mainland. The Edmonton area is estimated to grow by almost 45 million barrels of its total storage capacity.



List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:



Belco Manufacturing (U.S.)

Royal Vopak (Netherlands)

Containment Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Vitol (Switzerland)

Oiltanking GmbH (Germany)

Koole Terminals (Netherlands)

Brooge Energy (UAE)

Shell (Netherlands)

LBC Tank Terminals (Belgium)

Ergon International (U.S.)

Olivia Petroleum, S.A.U. (Spain)

Odfjell SE (Norway)

Oman Tank Terminal Company (Oman) Puma Energy (Singapore)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

Get your Customized Research Report:

