World Aquatics Excludes World Champion's Photos Over Palestine Support

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Uproar has ensued on social media against World Aquatics, formerly known as the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), after they removed photographs of the world champion of the 50-meter butterfly swimming competition, Abdelrahman Sameh, from its official platforms.

The action followed his public support for Palestine.

The Egyptian champion's post-victory interview with World Aquatics media quickly spread across social media.

In the interview, Sameh commented, "honestly, I don't know if I should celebrate this or not, as my brothers are being killed in Palestine right now."

Sameh revealed the challenges he faced during the competition week due to his stance on Palestine, stating, "it is been a really mentally tough week for me. I have been getting death threats. People have been attacking me all week for supporting Palestine."

Six-year-old Muslim child stabbed 26 times by US landlord in attack linked to Gaza-Israel war

Read Also

He also conveyed the distress and concern experienced by his family during his time competing in Greece.

“My family goes to sleep not knowing if I am gonna wake up tomorrow, if somebody's gonna break into my room, or my apartment. Every time I don't answer a call, they have to wonder if I am merely busy or if something's happened to me,” he said